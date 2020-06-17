From left to right, Army Pfc. Kelly Buterbaugh, Army Spc. Christiana Adams, and Air Force Capt. Jodie Cantey, medical service members assigned to the Delaware National Guard, talk with motorists at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the grounds of Central Middle School in Dover, Delaware, June 17, 2020. About 10 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 130 people at the school location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 14:51 Photo ID: 6249401 VIRIN: 200617-Z-DL064-002 Resolution: 3989x2649 Size: 7 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.