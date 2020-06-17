Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover [Image 9 of 9]

    Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Carol Beachum, a patient administration specialist with the Delaware Army National Guard Medical Detachment, talks with another soldier at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the grounds of Central Middle School in Dover, Delaware, June 17, 2020. About 10 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 130 people at the school location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 14:52
    Photo ID: 6249407
    VIRIN: 200617-Z-DL064-009
    Resolution: 3863x2565
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

