Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover

Senior Airman Raelyn Blevins, an aerospace medical technician with the Delaware Air National Guard’s 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, talks with a motorist at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the grounds of Central Middle School in Dover, Delaware, June 17, 2020. About 10 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 130 people at the school location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

