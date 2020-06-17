U.S. Army Pfc. Kelly Buterbaugh, a combat medic with the Delaware Army National Guard Medical Detachment, talks with fellow soldiers at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the grounds of Central Middle School in Dover, Delaware, June 17, 2020. About 10 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 130 people at the school location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 14:51
|Photo ID:
|6249405
|VIRIN:
|200617-Z-DL064-007
|Resolution:
|3562x2365
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT