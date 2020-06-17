U.S. Army Pfc. Kelly Buterbaugh, a combat medic with the Delaware Army National Guard Medical Detachment, talks with fellow soldiers at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the grounds of Central Middle School in Dover, Delaware, June 17, 2020. About 10 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 130 people at the school location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 14:51 Photo ID: 6249405 VIRIN: 200617-Z-DL064-007 Resolution: 3562x2365 Size: 6.51 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.