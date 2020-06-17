Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover [Image 5 of 9]

    Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Abby Connor, an aerospace medical technician with the Delaware Air National Guard’s 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, receives a testing kit from Army Sgt. Carol Beachum, a patient administration specialist with the Delaware Army National Guard Medical Detachment, at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the grounds of Central Middle School in Dover, Delaware, June 17, 2020. About 10 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 130 people at the school location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

    This work, Delaware Nat'l Guard tests for COVID-19 in Dover [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Delaware National Guard
    Delaware
    Public Health
    ppe
    face mask
    medical corps
    personal protective equipment
    Delaware Army National Guard
    DNG
    drive-thru
    coronavirus
    covid19
    covid
    covid19nationalguard
    covid-19 testing
    covid testing
    testing site
    face covering
    drive-thru testing
    netde
    task force delaware

