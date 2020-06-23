U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Higgins, outgoing 48th Communications Squadron commander, addresses the 48th CS for the final time as squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. Higgins relinquished command of the 48th CS to Maj. Sean Williams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 06:59
|Photo ID:
|6248964
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-HC907-0023
|Resolution:
|4465x2976
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th CS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT