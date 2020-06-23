U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Leonard, 48th Mission Support Group commander and Maj. Brian Higgins, outgoing 48th Communications Squadron commander, render salutes before the passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. While attendance was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)
This work, 48th CS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
