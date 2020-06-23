48th CS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Leonard, 48th Mission Support Group commander and Maj. Brian Higgins, outgoing 48th Communications Squadron commander, render salutes before the passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. While attendance was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

