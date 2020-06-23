48th CS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Williams assumes command of the 48th Communications Squadron from Col. Christopher Leonard, 48th Mission Support Group commander, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. While attendance at the change of command ceremony was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

