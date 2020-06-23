Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th CS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 4 of 8]

    48th CS welcomes new squadron commander

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Williams assumes command of the 48th Communications Squadron from Col. Christopher Leonard, 48th Mission Support Group commander, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. While attendance at the change of command ceremony was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th CS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    Change of Command
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th Communications Squadron

