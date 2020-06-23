U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Williams, incoming 48th Communications Squadron commander, addresses the 48th CS for the first time as squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. Williams took over command of the 48th CS from Maj. Brian Higgins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)
This work, 48th CS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
