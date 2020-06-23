Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th CS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 8 of 8]

    48th CS welcomes new squadron commander

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Higgins, outgoing 48th Communications Squadron commander, receives an Air Force meritorious service medal from Col. Christopher Leonard, 48th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. Higgins relinquished command of the 48th CS to Maj. Sean Williams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    This work, 48th CS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

