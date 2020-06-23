48th CS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Higgins, outgoing 48th Communications Squadron commander, receives an Air Force meritorious service medal from Col. Christopher Leonard, 48th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. Higgins relinquished command of the 48th CS to Maj. Sean Williams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

