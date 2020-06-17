Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2,000 and Climbing: 5RS Commander Hits Milestone [Image 5 of 7]

    2,000 and Climbing: 5RS Commander Hits Milestone

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Eugene Georgescu, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron commander and U-2 command pilot, pops open the traditional bottle of champagne after completing his 2,000th hour flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2020. This flight solidifies Georgescu’s 2,000 flying hours spent with the U-2 since 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

    Osan Air Base
    U-2
    Dragon Lady
    5th Reconnaissance Squadron
    Black Cats

