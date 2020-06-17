Lt. Col. Eugene Georgescu, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron commander and U-2 command pilot, receives a patch commemorating his 2,000th hour flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2020. This mission solidifies Georgescu’s 2,000 flying hours spent with the U-2 since 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 01:33 Photo ID: 6248729 VIRIN: 200617-F-EU981-730 Resolution: 5039x2835 Size: 3.12 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2,000 and Climbing: 5RS Commander Hits Milestone [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.