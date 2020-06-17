Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2,000 and Climbing: 5RS Commander Hits Milestone

    2,000 and Climbing: 5RS Commander Hits Milestone

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Eugene Georgescu, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron commander and U-2 command pilot, prepares to taxi in after landing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2020. This mission solidifies Georgescu’s 2,000 flying hours spent with the U-2 since 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

    Osan Air Base
    U-2
    Dragon Lady
    5th Reconnaissance Squadron
    Black Cats

