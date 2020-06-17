2,000 and Climbing: 5RS Commander Hits Milestone

Lt. Col. Eugene Georgescu, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron commander and U-2 command pilot, gets sprayed with water by his two youngest daughters in recognition of his 2,000th hour flight achievement at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2020. This mission solidifies Georgescu’s 2,000 flying hours spent with the U-2 since 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)
