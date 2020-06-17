Lt. Col. Eugene Georgescu, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron commander and U-2 command pilot, lands at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2020. This flight solidifies Georgescu’s 2,000 flying hours spent with the U-2 since 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 01:33
|Photo ID:
|6248726
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-EU981-591
|Resolution:
|4762x2679
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2,000 and Climbing: 5RS Commander Hits Milestone [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT