Liberty Wing memorializes fallen pilot

A pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron prepares to takeoff to depart for depot maintenance at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 19, 2020. The name of 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, a pilot recently killed when his F-15C crashed in the North Sea during a routine flying training, is painted on the jet to honor his final departure from the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)
