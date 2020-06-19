Liberty Wing memorializes fallen pilot

The 48th Fighter Wing flagship F-15C Eagle displays a new paint job in honor of a fallen 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 19, 2020. The name of 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, a pilot recently killed when his F-15C crashed in the North Sea during a routine flying training, is painted on the jet to honor his final departure from the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)
