    Liberty Wing memorializes fallen pilot

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing flagship F-15C Eagle departs Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, for depot maintenance at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., June 19, 2020. The name of 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, a pilot recently killed when his F-15C crashed in the North Sea during a routine flying training, is painted on the jet to honor his final departure from the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 08:17
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Lt. Kenneth Allen

