Liberty Wing memorializes fallen pilot

A pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron adjusts a folded flag to honor a fallen pilot before departing for depot maintenance at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 19, 2020. The name of 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, a pilot recently killed when his F-15C crashed in the North Sea during a routine flying training, is painted on the jet to honor his final departure from the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

