Liberty Wing memorializes fallen pilot

The 48th Fighter Wing flagship F-15C Eagle departs Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, for depot maintenance at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., June 19, 2020. The name of 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, a pilot recently killed when his F-15C crashed in the North Sea during a routine flying training, is painted on the jet to honor his final departure from the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

