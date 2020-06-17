Training Doesn’t Stop

Officer candidates from the Guam National Guard, and ROTC Cadets from the University of Guam, train together in Barrigada on June 17. The joint exercises mark the first coordinated training effort between the two commissioning sources in over 10 years.

