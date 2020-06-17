Training Doesn’t Stop

A Guam National Guard Lakota helicopter awaits officer candidates from the Guam National Guard, and ROTC cadets from the University of Guam, during MEDEVAC training in Barrigada on June 17. "This is the first joint officer training between OCS and ROTC in a long time," said Lt. Col. Jumar Castro, commander of the Guard's 203rd Regional Training Institute. "We're glad to have these relationships with our partners, to enhance our leader development. They are our future leaders."
