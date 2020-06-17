Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Doesn’t Stop [Image 7 of 10]

    Training Doesn’t Stop

    GUAM

    06.17.2020

    Guam National Guard

    Officer candidates from the Guam National Guard, and ROTC Cadets from the University of Guam, train together in Barrigada on June 17. The joint exercises mark the first coordinated training effort between the two commissioning sources in over 10 years.

    MEDEVAC
    Guam
    Guam National Guard
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    ROTC
    Training
    COVID-19

