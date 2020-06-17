Officer candidates from the Guam National Guard, and ROTC Cadets from the University of Guam, train together in Barrigada on June 17. The two commissioning sources are combining resources in an effort to continue training during COVID-19 travel restrictions.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 02:40
|Photo ID:
|6244445
|VIRIN:
|200617-Z-RJ317-1001
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Training Doesn’t Stop [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT