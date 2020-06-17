Training Doesn’t Stop

Officer Candidate Steven Cruz, of the Guam National Guard's 203rd Regional Training Institute, leads his mixed squad of Guam National Guard officer candidates and University of Guam ROTC cadets, through training exercises in Barrigada on June 17. "We train to fight, and we train to win," said Cruz.
Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 02:40
Location:
|GU
