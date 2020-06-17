Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Doesn't Stop

    Training Doesn’t Stop

    GUAM

    06.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Guam National Guard

    Officer Candidate Steven Cruz, of the Guam National Guard's 203rd Regional Training Institute, leads his mixed squad of Guam National Guard officer candidates and University of Guam ROTC cadets, through training exercises in Barrigada on June 17. "We train to fight, and we train to win," said Cruz.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 02:40
    Training Doesn’t Stop

    MEDEVAC
    Guam
    Guam National Guard
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    ROTC
    Training
    COVID-19

