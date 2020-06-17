PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, flies over the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 22:54
|Photo ID:
|6244399
|VIRIN:
|200617-N-SH180-1143
|Resolution:
|2026x1140
|Size:
|654.15 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
