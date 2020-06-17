Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 16]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) – U.S. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Joe Conant, from Santee, Calif., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, looks out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 22:54
    Photo ID: 6244370
    VIRIN: 200617-N-XX200-1206
    Resolution: 7122x4912
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: SANTEE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 16 of 16], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60S
    Carrier
    helicopter
    Deployment
    Theodore Roosevelt

