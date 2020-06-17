PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) – U.S. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Joe Conant, from Santee, Calif., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, looks out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

