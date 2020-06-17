PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) – U.S. Sailors sort mail in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 22:54
|Photo ID:
|6244368
|VIRIN:
|200617-N-KB540-1007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 16 of 16], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT