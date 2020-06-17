Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 13 of 16]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) – U.S. Sailors sort mail in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 16 of 16], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

