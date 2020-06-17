PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), right, and Master Chief Michael Mashburn, command master chief of Theodore Roosevelt, center-right, listen to U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miguel Garcia, from Salinas, Calif., left, speak on the ship’s mess deck during a ceremony celebrating the 122nd birthday of the Hospital Corps June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 22:54
|Photo ID:
|6244391
|VIRIN:
|200617-N-MQ442-1033
|Resolution:
|6856x4814
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SALINAS, CA, US
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
