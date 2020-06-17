Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 15 of 16]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), right, and Master Chief Michael Mashburn, command master chief of Theodore Roosevelt, center-right, listen to U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miguel Garcia, from Salinas, Calif., left, speak on the ship’s mess deck during a ceremony celebrating the 122nd birthday of the Hospital Corps June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

