PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), right, and Master Chief Michael Mashburn, command master chief of Theodore Roosevelt, center-right, listen to U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Miguel Garcia, from Salinas, Calif., left, speak on the ship’s mess deck during a ceremony celebrating the 122nd birthday of the Hospital Corps June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

Date Taken: 06.17.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA