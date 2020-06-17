U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samuel Chipman, the 356th Fighter Squadron director of operations, returns a salute to Airman 1st Class Anthony Clark, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-35A Lightning II crew chief, as he taxis to the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 17, 2020. Chipman flew the squadron’s 100th sortie, a significant milestone for Eielson’s combat-coded aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 20:47 Photo ID: 6244330 VIRIN: 200617-F-AK347-1075 Resolution: 5629x3535 Size: 1.16 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson F-35As hit 100 sortie milestone [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.