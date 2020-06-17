An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron takes off from the Eielson Air Force Base flightline in Alaska, June 17, 2020. The flight marked the 100th sortie for Eielson’s F-35As. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 20:47 Photo ID: 6244329 VIRIN: 200617-F-AK347-1169 Resolution: 5629x3654 Size: 1.12 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson F-35As hit 100 sortie milestone [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.