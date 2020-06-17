Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson F-35As hit 100 sortie milestone [Image 3 of 4]

    Eielson F-35As hit 100 sortie milestone

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron takes off from the Eielson Air Force Base flightline in Alaska, June 17, 2020. The flight marked the 100th sortie for Eielson’s F-35As. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    This work, Eielson F-35As hit 100 sortie milestone [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson
    aircraft
    Air Force
    Eielson AFB
    F-35A Lightning II
    356th Fighter Squadron
    356th FS

