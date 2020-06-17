U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Clark, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-35A Lightning II crew chief, prepares to launch an F-35A at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 17, 2020. The flight marked the F-35A’s 100th sortie here at Eielson just two months after arriving to Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)
This work, Eielson F-35As hit 100 sortie milestone [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
