Eielson F-35As hit 100 sortie milestone

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samuel Chipman, the 356th Fighter Squadron director of operations, conducts pre-flight checks at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 17, 2020. The flight marked the 100th sortie for Eielson’s F-35As. The first two fifth-generation fighters assigned to Eielson arrived to interior Alaska in April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

