U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samuel Chipman, the 356th Fighter Squadron director of operations, conducts pre-flight checks at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 17, 2020. The flight marked the 100th sortie for Eielson’s F-35As. The first two fifth-generation fighters assigned to Eielson arrived to interior Alaska in April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 20:47
|Photo ID:
|6244327
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-AK347-1031
|Resolution:
|7225x4570
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eielson F-35As hit 100 sortie milestone [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
