    Task Force Guardian members conduct reconnaissance training at night [Image 12 of 18]

    Task Force Guardian members conduct reconnaissance training at night

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Heller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army soldiers, Site Security Platoon, Task Force Guardian, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, conduct a patrol as opposing forces (OPFOR) during reconnaissance training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2020. OPFOR creates more dynamic environments that facilitate realism during training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

