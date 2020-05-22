Task Force Guardian members conduct reconnaissance training at night

U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Martin, junior sniper, Site Security Platoon, Task Force Guardian, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, scans for heat signatures with a handheld thermal device at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2020. The training is focused on area reconnaissance at night, which facilitates battlefield intelligence gathering for commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

