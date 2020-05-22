U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Martin, Spc. Bradley Daniels, snipers, and Spc. Alexander Nguyen, combat medic, Site Security Platoon, Task Force Guardian, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, conduct a patrol as opposing forces (OPFOR) during reconnaissance training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2020. OPFOR creates more dynamic environments that facilitate realism during training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 07:02 Photo ID: 6243345 VIRIN: 200522-F-TE598-0147 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.6 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Guardian members conduct reconnaissance training at night [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.