U.S. Army soldiers, Site Security Platoon, Task Force Guardian, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, inspect the hide site during the after action report at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2020. The training is focused on hide site operations, which facilitates battlefield intelligence gathering for commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

Date Taken: 05.22.2020
Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
This work, Task Force Guardian members conduct reconnaissance training at night [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Kristen Heller