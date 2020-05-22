Task Force Guardian members conduct reconnaissance training at night

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Shirley, scout squad leader, Site Security Platoon, Task Force Guardian, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, shares a light moment during reconnaissance training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2020. The training is focused on area reconnaissance at night, which facilitates battlefield intelligence gathering for commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

