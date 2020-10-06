U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caley Cozens, 52nd Security Forces Squadron member, center, and Staff Sgt. Briana Aston, 52nd SFS base defense operations controller, right, perform a pre-flight checklist of the RQ-11B Raven at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The 52nd SFS Raven operators conducted a live flight for training to maintain operator currency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)
52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem
