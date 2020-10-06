Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5]

    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caley Cozens, 52nd Security Forces Squadron member, center, and Staff Sgt. Briana Aston, 52nd SFS base defense operations controller, right, perform a pre-flight checklist of the RQ-11B Raven at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The 52nd SFS Raven operators conducted a live flight for training to maintain operator currency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 02:43
    Photo ID: 6243203
    VIRIN: 200610-F-EQ149-0106
    Resolution: 4162x2751
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem

    spangdahlem
    saber

