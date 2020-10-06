U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Briana Aston, 52nd Security Forces Squadron base defense operations controller, left, and Airman 1st Class Caley Cozens, 52nd SFS member, right, prepare an RQ-11B Raven for flight at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The RQ-11B small unmanned aerial system provides real-time direct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and target information for AF Security Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

This work, 52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.