U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Briana Aston, 52nd Security Forces Squadron base defense operations controller, left, and Airman 1st Class Caley Cozens, 52nd SFS member, right, keep their eyes on an RQ-11B Raven small unmanned aerial system while on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The RQ-11B provides commanders with a lightweight portable integrated defense multiplier by generating low-altitude, live video footage, enhancing early warning detection and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. This aerial system has continually proven beneficial in deployed combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 02:43 Photo ID: 6243201 VIRIN: 200610-F-EQ149-0097 Resolution: 5380x3884 Size: 3.41 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.