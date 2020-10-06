Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem [Image 2 of 5]

    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Hensley, 52nd Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aerial system program manager, left, launches an RQ-11B while Staff Sgt. Briana Aston, 52nd SFS base defense operations controller, center right, and Airman 1st Class Caley Cozens, 52nd SFS member, right, prepare to operate the SUAS at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The 52nd SFS is home to the only U.S. Air Forces in Europe Raven 11B training program with a mission to sustain operator qualifications in support of USAFE and U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 02:43
    Photo ID: 6243200
    VIRIN: 200610-F-EQ149-0093
    Resolution: 4954x3129
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem
    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem
    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem
    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem
    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    saber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT