52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Hensley, 52nd Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aerial system program manager, left, launches an RQ-11B while Staff Sgt. Briana Aston, 52nd SFS base defense operations controller, center right, and Airman 1st Class Caley Cozens, 52nd SFS member, right, prepare to operate the SUAS at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The 52nd SFS is home to the only U.S. Air Forces in Europe Raven 11B training program with a mission to sustain operator qualifications in support of USAFE and U.S. Africa Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

