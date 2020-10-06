52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem

A U.S. Air Force RQ-11B Raven small unmanned aerial system flies over the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The aircraft is flown by 52nd Security Forces members and marked the first time training was performed at Spangdahlem AB. Previously, small unmanned aerial system operators held flight training at a U.S. Army installation over one hour and 30 minutes away, making it difficult for operators to stay current in training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

