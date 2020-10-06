Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force RQ-11B Raven small unmanned aerial system flies over the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2020. The aircraft is flown by 52nd Security Forces members and marked the first time training was performed at Spangdahlem AB. Previously, small unmanned aerial system operators held flight training at a U.S. Army installation over one hour and 30 minutes away, making it difficult for operators to stay current in training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    This work, 52nd SFS trains with Raven for first time at Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spangdahlem
    saber

