200612-N-TA290-1002 HONOLULU (June 12, 2020) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Maria Garcia, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, transports tri-wall postal packages via forklift to a re-supply ship for delivery to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as it transits the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Ho/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 21:02
|Photo ID:
|6243126
|VIRIN:
|200612-N-TA290-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Supply System Command Fleet Logistic Center Pearl Harbor prepares tri-wall postal packages for the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
