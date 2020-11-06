Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Supply System Command Fleet Logistic Center Pearl Harbor prepares tri-wall postal packages for the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 2 of 2]

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Daniel Mayberry 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor

    200612-N-TA290-1002 HONOLULU (June 12, 2020) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Maria Garcia, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, transports tri-wall postal packages via forklift to a re-supply ship for delivery to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as it transits the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Ho/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Supply System Command Fleet Logistic Center Pearl Harbor prepares tri-wall postal packages for the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

