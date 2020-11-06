200612-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (June 12, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jon Osborne, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, transports tri-wall postal packages via forklift to a re-supply ship for delivery to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as it transits the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Ho/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 21:02 Photo ID: 6243125 VIRIN: 200612-N-TA290-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.11 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Supply System Command Fleet Logistic Center Pearl Harbor prepares tri-wall postal packages for the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.