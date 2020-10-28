NAVSUP BSC Modernizes Forklift License Process

Courtesy Photo | 201116-N-PX557-0002 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (November 16, 2020) Screenshot of Material...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201116-N-PX557-0002 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (November 16, 2020) Screenshot of Material Handling Equipment (MHE) application. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) released the MHE application for testing at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, October 28. The web-based application eliminates paper-based processes and provides a secure, auditable system to track forklift operator licenses. U.S. Navy photo (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Information Technology Specialists at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) released the Material Handling Equipment (MHE) application for testing at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, October 28.



The web-based application eliminates paper-based processes and provides a secure, auditable system to track forklift operator licenses.



“It allows users to track all steps and required training in the forklift driver licensing process. This includes issue, renewal, suspension, and digital signatures on the actual certificate,” said Mike Brown, lead for the NAVSUP Enterprise Web team at NAVSUP BSC.



The MHE application can be used to create incident statements and run reports about the status of all operators. It also ensures the protection of personally identifiable information and other sensitive data.



“The MHE licensing tool improves our labor efficiency by automating the application and renewal processes,” said Lt. Cmdr. Eugene Ho, director, Installation Support, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “In the past, applications were tracked by paper, emails, and spreadsheets. Now we can process and track MHE license status in a searchable database, reduce labor hours required to administer the program, and improve the experiences of our mission partners."



Employees assigned to NAVSUP BSC Regional Support Site Pearl Harbor supported the effort with requirements analysis and testing, and are currently developing an MHE user’s manual.



The NAVSUP Enterprise Web team is completing testing of the tool to ensure smooth operations across multiple NAVSUP Enterprise activities.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC visit, https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/bsc/.