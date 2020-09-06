Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st ARW air refueling [Image 7 of 7]

    151st ARW air refueling

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 151st Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker refuels a B-52H Stratofortress during a night mission in southeast Utah, June 10, 2020. Nearly all internal fuel can be pumped through the flying boom, the KC-135’s primary fuel transfer method.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 18:24
    Photo ID: 6243088
    VIRIN: 200609-F-AR133-0147
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st ARW air refueling [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

