151st ARW air refueling

The 151st Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker refuels a B-52H Stratofortress during a night mission in southeast Utah, June 10, 2020. Nearly all internal fuel can be pumped through the flying boom, the KC-135’s primary fuel transfer method.

