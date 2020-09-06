151st ARW air refueling

Members of the 151st Air Refueling Wing prepare for landing on runway and immediate take off during a routine mission training at Grand Junction, Colorado, June 10, 2020. The 151st ARW routinely supports air operations across the globe.

