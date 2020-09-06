Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st ARW air refueling [Image 6 of 7]

    151st ARW air refueling

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The KC-135R Stratotanker is a refueler aircraft along with cargo transporting capabilities. The aircraft is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 18:24
    Photo ID: 6243087
    VIRIN: 200609-F-AR133-0116
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.28 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st ARW air refueling [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pilot
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    151st
    151st Air Refueling Wing
    Captain Travis Foss
    Travis Foss

