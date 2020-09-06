151st ARW air refueling

Capt. Travis Foss, 151st Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker pilot, reviews his in-flight checklist during a refueling mission in southeast Utah, June 10, 2020. The 151st Air Refueling Wing routinely supports air operations globally for U.S. and allied military forces.
Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 18:24
Location:
|UT, US
