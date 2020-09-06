Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st ARW air refueling

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Capt. Travis Foss, 151st Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker pilot, reviews his in-flight checklist during a refueling mission in southeast Utah, June 10, 2020. The 151st Air Refueling Wing routinely supports air operations globally for U.S. and allied military forces.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 18:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st ARW air refueling [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

